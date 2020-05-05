Some people in the public domain have been debating among themselves if Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win, had to monetise a video in which he was seen shedding tears for late actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The comic actor cum musician posted a video on his official YouTube channel where he mourned the fallen actor, who died of cancer some few days ago.

In the video, he also bid farewell to dead celebrities who have died over the years and were household names in Ghana such as Bob Okala and Super OD among other legends like Ebony Reigns.

However, some news portals have calculated how much the ‘Mama Bos Papa’ hitmaker might be making in real time from the content he posted.

Additionally, a report by one of Ghana’s news websites, suggests Lil Win might be making around $100 at the time they rounded his numbers up per Google’s Adsense’s revenue payment.

Some Ghanaians, reacting to Lil Win’s gesture, have been thrown into a state of debate on social media, asking if the actor monetising his sympathy for the dead was right in his judgement.

