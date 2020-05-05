Wives of traditional priest in police custody for allegedly killing a biochemist consultant have been declared wanted.

The three women, according to the police, are suspected to be accomplices of the heinous crime perpetuated by the suspect, Christian Gameli Lawerh, alias Power One, 36.

Power and his accomplice, Famous Adorkunu, alias Scorpion, 37, hail from the Volta region but reside at Maame Dede near Adeiso in the Eastern region.

Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Ken Yeboah revealed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

He indicated that preliminary investigations revealed that, the second wife of Power One was the secretary at the shrine and took records of all their clients.

Information from these women, the CID boss added, is very vital to help the police with more evidence to convict the suspects.

COP Yeboah said all three women are currently on the run and the police are on a hunt for them.

Listen to more in the attached audio above: