Chief of Kwesikrom, Barimah Opoku Afi Nyarko, has confessed to consulting arrested fetish priest, Power 1, for money rituals after getting wind of the latter’s money ritual activities.

According to him, he consulted the fetish priest in a bid to raise money to renovate his dilapidated palace.

I went to Power 1 to help me raise some cash to renovate my palace because it was really in a bad state and needed a facelift, he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday.

The money ritual, which was supposed to provide the chief some GH¢ 30,000.00 to renovate his palace, however, failed to materialise.

The GH¢ 30,000.00 I was promised by Power 1 after the money ritual failed to materialise, it didn’t work out and prior to the money ritual, he had charged me GH¢ 3,000.00 as payment for the ritual, he noted.

Power 1, a notorious fetish priest, resident of Sakyikrom near Adeiso in the Eastern region, was some days ago in a swoop by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, led by COP Ken Yeboah, arrested for being in possession of human parts.

At least three headless bodies along with fresh human head, skulls and other human parts tied in a polythene bag ready to be used for sacrifice were discovered in the swoop.

The three human parts discovered were those of two males and a female without their heads.

The suspect, Power 1, aged 36 along with his accomplice Famous, aged 40 have been arrested and are currently in police custody pending investigations.