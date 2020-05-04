National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has done a comparative analysis of Ghana’s performance on the World Press Freedom Index since 2013.

Mr Gyamfi’s analysis, which spans between the years, 2013 and 2020 shows that the nation’s worst performance on the index has been in 2020.

He has attributed the decline in the performance to the gruesome murder of Ahmed Suale, the Tiger Eye investigative journalist who was killed by assailants who are yet to be brought to book.

Find Mr Gyamfi’s post below:

Ghana’s Raw Scores under the World Press Freedom Index since its inception in the year 2013

Folks, as we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, it’s important that we take stock of our performance under the World Press Freedom Index, compiled and published by Reporters Without Borders.

Note that the higher the score, the poorer one’s performance.

See https://rsf.org/en/detailed-methodology

YEAR – SCORE

• 2013 – 17.27

• 2014 – 16.27

• 2015 – 15.50

• 2016 – 17.95

• 2017 – 17.95

• 2018 – 18.41

• 2019 – 20.81

• 2020 – 22.26

It can be gleaned from the above, that Ghana’s poorest score/performance under the World Press Freedom Index, is a score of 22.26, recorded this year, 2020, under the leadership of President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This international disgrace has been occasioned by the gruesome murder of investigative Journalist, Ahmed Suale and government’s nonchalant posturing towards investigations into that heinous crime, the high-handed closure of radio stations and the harassment of journalists like Manesseh Azuri Awuni and Edward Adeti, under the watch of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo who prides himself as a vainglorious paragon of free speech.

This is why President Akufo-Addo will go down as the worst-performing President in Ghana’s history relative to the protection of press freedom.