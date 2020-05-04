The identites of some individuals who are alleged to be victims of the fetish priest, popularly known as Power One, whose camp was raided by a joint police and military personnel last Thursday, have been released.

He was arrested together with one other fetish priest identified as Famous with human body parts retrieved.

MORE:

Actor Yaw Dabo weeps uncontrollably over Bishop Nyarko’s death (Watch)

Photos: Sakumono youth call for priestess’ ‘head’

Special police operation uncovers 3 headless bodies at fetish priest’s backyard [Video]

The shrine of both spiritualists was also named ‘Power 1 Herbal and Spiritual Centre’ located at Adu Kwadwo, near Maame Dede in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern region.

Watch video of the victims above: