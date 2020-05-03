Actress Nana Ama McBrown says all efforts by her and some of the movie industry players to visit late actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko proved futile.

This appears to confirm the assertion in the public sphere that in his last days, Bishop stopped some friends in the industry from visiting him at home or in the hospital.

In a video fast circulating on social media, Bishop was captured saying some of his friends have neglected him after he got sick, hence he would rather depend on God than to live on man.

MORE:

Speaking on UTV, the female actress and presenter said she even called the mother of the late actor in an attempt to visit him but time never permitted.

Watch Nana Ama McBrown speak below: