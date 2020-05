Samuel Nana Yaw, popularly known as Yaw Dabo, burst into uncontrollably tears when he heard the demise of his friend Bishop Bernard Nyarko, widely known as Bishop.

In a video sighted by adomonline.com, the actor was seen seated as if to host a programme and weeping uncontrollably.

The late Bishop and actor Dabo were hosts on a TV show.

Watch Yaw Dabo weeping uncontrollably below: