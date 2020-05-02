In a video fast circulating on social media, ‘Bishop’ Bernard Nyarko, the late Kumawood actor who passed away on Saturday, May 02, 2020 after a short illness can be seen preaching about good deeds.

Watching the actor, popularly known as Bishop, preach when he had breath, he said it is always better to help people when they are alive than when they are dead.

“There are some friends when you tell them you have a problem they don’t pick your calls anymore because they think you are talking about money. Help people when they are alive not at their funeral when they can’t acknowledge it,” he said to the congregation.

Before his death, Bishop was fond of taking up roles of a pastor. In a subsequent interview at the latter part of his acting career, he said he was keen to become a man of God aside appearing on screens.

