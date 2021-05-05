The family of late actor and pastor, Bernard Nyarko, has visited his graveyard at Obosomase in the Eastern Region.

The family visited the tomb to mark the first year of his death.

In photos that have since been trending on social media, the family was seen standing around the grave which had a bust of the late man of God.

Clad in black and white cloth, they sang some Presbyterian hymns followed by prayers.

His mother, who was present at the graveyard and could not hold herself together, broke down in tears amid wails of pain.

Bishop was reported dead on May 2, 2020, after a short illness.

Mr Nyarko was a household name and was noted for his role as a pastor in many movies and his demeanor as a professional actor.