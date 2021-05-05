Offinso-based parents have been left distraught after the remains of their missing four-year-old daughter were found.

Afia Adepa, who was declared missing, was found dead with some body parts missing.

She was found in a community dumpster, ending the search which was started by some volunteers on April 27.

According to reports, Adepa was found beheaded but her family identified her by the white t-shirt and short skirt she was wearing when she went missing.

The update was given by a resident who started an online search for the basic school pupil.