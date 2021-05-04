Footballers involved in fatal accident
Footballers involved in fatal accident

A Kia Rhino with registration number GS 9203-14, carrying a Ghanaian lower division side Tetekwao Football United players, somersaulted on their way to Goaso for a friendly match on Sunday.

One youth player has been confirmed dead, leaving several players injured.

The accident occurred on the Goaso-Akrodie Junction in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

According to reports, the driver, upon reaching the spot at Akrodie Junction, as a result of speeding, lost control of the steering wheel, veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

Meanwhile, the crashed victims were transported to the Goaso Municipal Hospital.

Below are some photos at the accident scene:

