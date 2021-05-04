A Kia Rhino with registration number GS 9203-14, carrying a Ghanaian lower division side Tetekwao Football United players, somersaulted on their way to Goaso for a friendly match on Sunday.
One youth player has been confirmed dead, leaving several players injured.
The accident occurred on the Goaso-Akrodie Junction in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.
READ ALSO:
- Kweku Baako, Charlotte Osei, others pay courtesy call on Akufo-Addo [Photos]
- Comedienne Jacinta flaunts raw chest, waist beads in latest post
- Drama as John Paintsil, others are busted in attempt to smuggle narcotics into Ankaful Prison [Video+Photos]
According to reports, the driver, upon reaching the spot at Akrodie Junction, as a result of speeding, lost control of the steering wheel, veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.
Meanwhile, the crashed victims were transported to the Goaso Municipal Hospital.
Below are some photos at the accident scene: