Ghana is expected to take delivery of 350,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility today, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the disclosure at the 2021 May Day celebration on Saturday, 1, 2021, at the Trade Union Congress Secretariat.

He reiterated the move forms part of the government’s agenda to vaccinate Ghana’s entire adult population of about 20 million by the end of 2021.

He added an additional 1.3 million vaccines of the Sputnik V vaccine will also be received by May 15, 2021, stating the government remains on course with its vaccination agenda.

This comes on the back of Ghana’s first consignment of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility on February, 24.

So far, more than 800,000 Ghanaians have received their first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, with the Greater Accra Region having the highest number of inoculated persons.

However, the government has faced challenges in procuring additional vaccines to meet the initial eight-week window given to persons who received the first jab, to get their second dose.