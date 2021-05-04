The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has apologised for an earlier comment he made concerning the trending #FixTheCountry campaign on Twitter.

In a post on Twitter, the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament advised Ghanaians to fix themselves first before calling on government to fix the country.

His post was met with lots of backlash from Ghanaian Twitter users who believed his comment was distasteful and sought to undermine the demand for accountability and social justice from government.

But, reacting to the backlash, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said his earlier comment “failed to convey both seriousness of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding.”

He stated that “collective action and responsibility are important” and believes that “ultimate responsibility lies with the hierarchy of government.”

“This is why as MP, I have always strived to use public office to make life better for my constituents. It is also why I cannot in good conscience endorse any message of finger-pointing while ignoring the climate of holding the arms of government accountable.”

He urged Ghanaians to sustain their efforts to demand accountability, and further, assured Ghanaians of the Akufo-Addo led government’s resolve to make Ghana a better place.

I would like to apologise for an earlier tweet which failed to convey both seriousness of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding.



Throughout my time in public office, I have always known that collective action and responsibility are important.

1/4 — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) May 4, 2021

I would like to apologise for an earlier tweet which failed to convey both seriousness of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding.



Throughout my time in public office, I have always known that collective action and responsibility are important.

1/4 — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) May 4, 2021

I would like to apologise for an earlier tweet which failed to convey both seriousness of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding.



Throughout my time in public office, I have always known that collective action and responsibility are important.

1/4 — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) May 4, 2021

I would like to apologise for an earlier tweet which failed to convey both seriousness of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding.



Throughout my time in public office, I have always known that collective action and responsibility are important.

1/4 — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) May 4, 2021

I would like to apologise for an earlier tweet which failed to convey both seriousness of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding.



Throughout my time in public office, I have always known that collective action and responsibility are important.

1/4 — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) May 4, 2021