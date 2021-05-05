The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, says the government’s failure to strategically engage traditional authorities is a factor in the unsustainable fight against illegal mining.

When it comes to granting concessional mining licenses, he wants the Minerals Commission to include chiefs.

He says such a move will also deter chiefs from venturing illegal mining.

According to the Asantehene, some chiefs go into illegal mining operations because they feel neglected.

He believes involving chiefs in issuing concessional licenses to prospective miners will serve as check and balance in curbing illegal operations.

Otumfuo was speaking during a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace by the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

The chieftaincy ministry is collaborating with other ministries to fight the galamsey menace.

Mr Kum called for the support of the Asantehene to end illegal mining.

The government has renewed its drive to end illegal mining operations which have caused destruction to the country’s forests, water bodies, farms and the environment.