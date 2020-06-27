Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, while mourning his colleague, Bernard Nyarko, said he should have lived longer to bury his mother first.

According to him, he is yet to recover from the pain and sadness his demise brought into his life.

He made the statement at the burial service of the late colleague actor currently ongoing in Accra.

The renowned actor passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Eulogising the late Bishop in a video sighted on Instagram, Mr Manu said his kind is rare which makes his loss a big blow to the family and the industry.

“He should have lived longer so that we gather like this to support him bury his old mother.

“But it is very painful that we are rather biding our brother farewell when we need him. God be with us all,” he said.

Watch the video below: