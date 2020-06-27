Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Ghanaians to once more give the Akufo-Addo-led government the opportunity to govern the country.

The former president made the plea to Ghanaians during the acclamation of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 polls at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The Akufo-Addo government doesn’t talk too much, it does the work and that is why Ghanaians should give this government another chance, he said.

President Akufo-Addo was on Saturday, June 27, 2020 acclaimed as the presidential candidate of the NPP.

The president, after being acclaimed, nominated as his running mate for the fourth time, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.