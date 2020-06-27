It was a sad moment to behold as family and sympathisers could not hold their tears at the one-week observation of late Peace FM presenter, Daniel Adjei Peprah.

The one-week commemoration held at Mile 7, a suburb of Achimota in the Greater Accra region, saw the Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite, his brother, Ernest Sarpong and other workers in attendance.

The renowned broadcast journalist, popularly referred to as Nana Adjei Sikapa, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

According to reports, he had been sick for the past two years.

The late Sikapa was a professional teacher, he taught both in Atwima Agogo and Abuakwa R/C Primary Schools for several years.

The proverbial gem was happily married to Madam Theresa Amankwa and they are blessed with six children.

