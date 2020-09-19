National Communications Officer of the National Democractic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has reiterated the party’s stance not to appear on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show.

The reiteration of the party’s decision by Mr Gyamfi follows rumours of the party having ‘begged’ the media house to allow its members reappear on the morning show.

Taking to his twitter page to respond to the rumours making rounds, Mr Gyamfi said: “The NDC has never and will never beg to appear on ‘Kokrokoo.’ The Communication Bureau that I lead, does not intend to ever return to that show.”

Mr Gyamfi in his post, further described the Kokrokoo show as an overhyped morning show.

Read his post below:

For the records, the NDC has never and will never beg to appear on Peace FM’s Kookrokoo. The Comm. Bureau that I lead, does not intend to ever return to that show. The NDC brand is far greater than that overhyped platform. Our boycott still stands. Ignore the lies. #BaakoLied — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) September 19, 2020

The NDC on May 6, 2020, in a release, sdaid it had boycotted Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show and that until further notice, no member of the party will be appearing on the show.

The decision, according to Mr Gyamfi, was due to “unfair paneling” by producers and host of the show, Kwame Sefa Kayi.