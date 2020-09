Musician Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has fired missiles in her latest post on social media at some unnamed blackmailers.

According to the musician cum media personality, she built her empire by herself and not through blackmailing as some people have done.

She was not specific who the jab was directed at.

Mzbel’s post read: “Alone, by herself I built the kingdom that I wanted…When blackmail favors u, dont call it grace.”

Read post below: