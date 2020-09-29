The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is inviting the management of Accra-based radio station and a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group, Peace FM for a meeting.

This comes on the back of a letter asking the party to return to its flagship programme kokrokoo after a boycott on March 6, 2020.

Addressing what the radio station termed as a misunderstanding between them in a press release, the party says it holds no grudges against the station.

A statement, signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, acknowledged receipt of their letter dated September 23, 20202.

They are, thus, calling for a meeting with the management, production team and host of the show as part of processes to initiate their return.

ALSO READ:

“The meeting will be held with the leadership of the party and its communication bureau will discuss and amicably resolve the issue of unfair paneling on the show,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, they did not state when the said meeting will come on.

Read the full statement below: