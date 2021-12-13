The Despite Media Group is mourning the sudden demise of one of its employees.

Emmanuel Atiemo, until his demise, was the IT technician working with Accra-based Peace FM.

He was the social media specialist for Peace FM and was in charge of streaming for The Platform show hosted by Nana Yaw Kesseh.

The show host confirmed his death on his Facebook page.

“…Last Friday, he closed from work as always, got home and spoke to those he had to speak to and that’s the end…,” he wrote on Facebook.

Read his post below: