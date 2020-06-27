The burial service of the late Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko is currently ongoing in Accra.

The renowned actor passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

His family scheduled Saturday, June 27, 2020, for his burial service.

First video from the funeral grounds has surfaced online and it is very heartbreaking.

In the video, Bishop Nyarko’s lifeless body was captured and his family members couldn’t control their tears.

The funeral, which is ongoing, has attracted Kumawood stars like Christiana Awuni and others.

Watch the video below: