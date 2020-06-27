Actor cum television personality, Akwasi Boadi, known affectionately as Akrobeto, has disclosed how he had his fair share of a broken heart.
According to Akrobeto, when he had a broken heart, he was very confused.
He noted that the girl broke up with him just because he told his friends that he was dating that particular girl.
READ ALSO:
Akrobeto added that he went to buy Kenkey that particular evening, and here is what happened at the Kenkey seller’s place (watch the hilarious video below):
Akrobeto remains undefeated 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 The GOAT himself 🐐❤️pic.twitter.com/zLthAZN252— 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 🤠 (@AsieduMends) June 26, 2020