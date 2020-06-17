Actor cum television personality, Akwasi Boadi, known affectionately as Akrobeto, has explained why he’s not on any social media platform.

He has described what happens on such platforms as a form of modern slavery.

In an interview on Kantanka TV, Akrobeto also opined that the white man’s language and using social media was equal to slavery.

He asserted that most people put their personal lives out through social media, a practice he thinks is unnecessary.

The veteran actor has been keeping viewers of United Television laughing every weekend with his own version of trending news making rounds in Ghana in what is called ‘Real News.’