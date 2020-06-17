The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Hayford Atta Krufi, is urging the government to pay special attention to pensioners in society as efforts are being made to support the vulnerable in society against the spread of coronavirus.

According to him, these are people who have served the nation but now find themselves in a poor situation due to old age.

He made the call in an interview with Adom News when the NPRA made a donation of GH¢215,000.00 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund at the Jubilee House.

The funds were contributions from the Board and staff of NPRA, United Pension Trustees Limited, Enterprise Trust Company Limited, Petra Trust Limited, Axis Pension Trust Limited, Pensions Alliance Limited and Secure Trust Limited.

Atta Krufi, therefore, indicated that the NPRA will like its donation to go, especially into the support of pensioners.

The following companies and groups also came through with various amounts of money to support the Fund:

Justice Sophia Akuffo (2nd right), Chairperson, COVID-19 Trust receiving 12,000 pieces of face masks from Yu Hongpeng, Chief Representative, AVIC International



1. Church of Christ (Nsawam Congregation) led by Elder Sampson Asimeng presented an amount of one hundred thousand Cedis (GH¢100,000.00)

2. Transit Cargo Limited led by Managing Director, Abdul Rahman Hussein, and New Patriotic Party’s iron lady, Hajia Fatima, gave thirty-five thousand Cedis (Ghc 35, 000.00)

3. Mushroom Growers and Exporters and Alpha Mushroom Cluster of Ghana led by Secretary, Micheal Boadu donated cash of one thousand Cedis (GH¢ 1,000.00)

4. NPRA, led by Chief Executive Officer, Hayford Attah Krufi, donated two hundred and fifteen thousand Cedis (GH¢215, 000.00)

Justice Sophia Akuffo (2nd right), Chairperson, National COVID-19 Trust receiving a cheque for GH¢215,000 from Mr Hayford Attah Krufie (3rd left), CEO,NPRA

5. Universal Pan African Coalition of Ghana in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs – Eighty-six thousand Cedis (GH¢ 86.000.00). The cheque was presented by Rabbi Kohain Halevi, Convener.

Justice Sophia Akuffo (2nd right), Chairperson, National COVID-19 Trust receiving a cheque for GH¢86,000 from Rabbi Kohain Halevi (3rd left), Universal Pan African Co



6 Avic International Holding Corporation (a Chinese company) gave 12,000 pieces of facemasks, 140 pieces of goggles, and 100 packs of hand gloves.

Justice Akuffo thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

She gave the assurance that the funds would be used for the purpose for which they were donated.