A video of two workers deeply romancing at work with no regard for rules and regulations has hit online and fast going viral.

The two workers, believed to be bakers, were captured by the company’s CCTV camera.

They two were seen deep kissing and smooching with no care in the world. They went as far as attempting to chew themselves but stopped at the last minute.

Nigerian musician, Samklef who first shared the video online wrote: 18+ Na bread seller dem go born .. Na wa o! See something o! No be me post am o! Wan je ete! Bread ? go burn o. Dem nack o! But I no fit post am.

Watch the video below: