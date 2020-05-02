

Information reaching Adomonline.com confirms the death of Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko, popularly known as Bishop.

In an interview Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty confirmed his demise. He said Bishop passed on after a short illness.

Meanwhile, social media has been inundated with farewell messages from fans and colleague actors in the industry.

Mr Nyarko was a household name and was noted for his role as a pastor in many movies and his demeanor as a professional actor.

“I made several calls to know if it was true. Naturally he knew Bible and knew God,” Andy Dosty said.