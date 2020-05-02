The 2020 edition of 3Music Awards is currently ongoing at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La in Accra.

However, because of the ban on public gatherings the event is being streamed like on Joy Prime and 3Music’s social media handles.

Hosting this year’s event are Radio and TV show hosts, Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor.

MORE:

Also performing on the night are KiDi, Cina Soul, Daughters of Glourios Jesus and many others.

John Dumelo, Andy Dosty and James Gardiner are among celebrities who would present awards at the event.