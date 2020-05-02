Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, says with all due respect to Ghanaian celebrities, he will never date any of them.

He said those who are glorified by Ghanaians as “stars and celebrities” are not the kind of ladies he likes.

The well-known businessman was dismissing rumours that he is going out with actress Yvonne Nelson.

“I don’t even know her and I have not seen her before,” he disclosed on the maiden edition of 100 Degrees on Onua TV.

He denied ever booking a ticket for Kiss Nelson to any location on the planet to have a date with him, insisting: “No way!”.

The maverick lawmaker admitted that his character and nature do not match any person who seems to be in the limelight.

“I am loud and so I don’t like any lady who is loud,” he told host Bright Kwesi Asempa.

Mr Agyapong has recently been on a warpath with the head pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Daniel Obinim, unveiling a raft of allegations against the man of God.

Asked if his vitriol against Bishop Obinim is as a result of him taking his girlfriend, Mr Agyapong said no one can have any of his concubines, with whom he has a total of 19 children.