Kennedy agyapong and obinim
Kennedy Agyapong and Bishop Obinim

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, seems not to have gotten over a feud between him and Ghana’s only Angel, Obinim.

According to him, he is targeting Florence Obinim and renewing attacks on Obinim because she (Florence) attacked him first and he would respond equally.

Speaking in an interview, the New Patriotic Party firebrand, who has serialised his exposé of the televangelist, made more immoral acts allegation against Obinim.

Though Florence Obinim has come out to defend her husband, Mr Agyapong has slammed her and described her as an opportunist.

Mr Agyapong after making those damning allegations has been trending on twitter since.

While some social media users believe the lawmaker is going over board with his claims, some also think Angel Obinim deserves it because he is not what he claims he is.

