Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, seems not to have gotten over a feud between him and Ghana’s only Angel, Obinim.
According to him, he is targeting Florence Obinim and renewing attacks on Obinim because she (Florence) attacked him first and he would respond equally.
Speaking in an interview, the New Patriotic Party firebrand, who has serialised his exposé of the televangelist, made more immoral acts allegation against Obinim.
Though Florence Obinim has come out to defend her husband, Mr Agyapong has slammed her and described her as an opportunist.
Mr Agyapong after making those damning allegations has been trending on twitter since.
While some social media users believe the lawmaker is going over board with his claims, some also think Angel Obinim deserves it because he is not what he claims he is.
Check out some reactions below:
Kennedy Agyapong Girls prefect thinks we have forgotten— Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020
This agenda dey fridge inside pic.twitter.com/ffyvGA1xwF
Florence Obinim has touched the lion’s tail as angry Kennedy Agyapong vows to tear her apart. pic.twitter.com/Y6okRibZnt— King Sel (@SelTheBomb) April 15, 2020
The whole Ghana, this guy hosting Kennedy Agyapong on Net2 TV has the most difficult job. More difficult than frontline health workers tackling Covid-19 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/e9cnwmxqHN— Emma Adu-Gyamfi (@iam_adugyamfi) April 15, 2020
If Kennedy Agyapong says he has The virgin Mary’s sex tape sef i go believe— Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020
Obinim really tire for Kennedy Agyapong ein hands.. 😂 No be small keys Kennedy dey open o ei— Mufasa (@juniormufasa_) April 15, 2020
I sure say ma chop box key wey e loss for SHS 1 dey Kennedy Agyapong en der…Man get keys😂😂😂— Di$TurB (@Hw3_Ni_gyimiiBi) April 15, 2020
Can we give the office keys to Kennedy Agyapong now ??? pic.twitter.com/ayGptiuIo9— 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 💉🐦🤥💙 (@AsieduMends) April 15, 2020
When Kennedy Agyapong finally finishes Obinim— Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020
GH Twitter: pic.twitter.com/njHfkHhIM0
Kennedy Agyapong tears Florence Obinim apart, labeling her as ‘cheap’— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020
“Obinim sleeps with Florence Obinim’ s sister” – according to Ken
According to Ken Agyapong, Obinim has Blue House, Green House, Pink House and Gold House where he sleeps with different women. pic.twitter.com/1r3byE11fy
Florence Obinim wanted to disgrace Kennedy Agyapong by saying he has 19 kids and Ken said no its 22 kids rather and that he doesn’t want to leave one out— 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 💉🐦🤥💙 (@AsieduMends) April 15, 2020
You dey wan sub Sub Zero Ei 😂😂someone that has taken more bullet than John Wick what you go show am ,fa hooki me wate😂😂💉
Kennedy Agyapong is dragging both Obinim and Florence Obinim all today 😂— Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) April 15, 2020
This man really loves beefs ei. He go drag you till your buttocks all tear 😂
E yo niggas .. Obinim is another level .. Not ur regular bishop..Asem oo..Kennedy Agyapong want all the smoke pic.twitter.com/u1HdhFERlR— KI₦G ØF AB£₦KWA₦ (@iamdesmonds) April 15, 2020
Who is the beef master?😂😂😂— FormulaYRN🇬🇭💉 (@1realFormula) April 15, 2020
Like for Kennedy agyapong❤
Retweet for Yaa pono♻ pic.twitter.com/CHlc7xITgx
Kennedy Agyapong on Florence Obinim and how Angel Obinim slept with a woman named Suzzy and her two daughters, Perpetual and Edna.— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020
Ken Agyapong, says he will make Florence regret attacking him first. pic.twitter.com/gnJAOxdO6I
Me mmom de3 if Girls’ Prefect come at me i will just go to Kennedy Agyapong at Ken City and tell am she is misbehaving so he should discipline her small😂— Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020
Like solemnly with a bit of display
Kennedy Agyapong says Obinim get some place wey he dey chop the girls for there— Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) April 15, 2020
It’s like the place is Obinim’a version of cold room 😂
If he takes you there, by all means he go chop!
Florence Obinim said Osoro ne ne fie— Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020
Be like she for run home because Kennedy Agyapong Really is on a mission to destroy
My first conversation with Obinim. I hope Kennedy Agyapong gave us the right number cos i wanna talk to Bishop 😀 pic.twitter.com/0nozMB075o— iCraw (@leakcraw) April 15, 2020
Kennedy Agyapong reveals how Florence Obinim stopped her sister’s marriage to another man, after Angel Obinim got the lady pregnant.— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020
Ken Agyapong says he has been to Obinim’s church branches at Kumasi, Accra and Tema to gather information about him, and he will expose him. pic.twitter.com/aBAP2S4ZAx
Kennedy Agyapong get receipts ooo😂😂— Agenda Nyame🐦🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@gyimimuhene) April 15, 2020
Man dey show receipts like ebi shs bursar😂😂😂
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong say them dey pass the women like baton😭— Prince⭐ (@Prin__cee) April 15, 2020
Kennedy Agyapong: I will come at you harder on Monday.— Collins SarkCess📌 (@collins_reignss) April 15, 2020
Obinim: pic.twitter.com/3Zs40KaOl0
Kennedy Agyapong has given us Obinim’s number that we should call him and advice him because he’s going to finish this case with him no matter what— 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 💉🐦🤥💙 (@AsieduMends) April 15, 2020
Also he said “All Die be Die”
True Caller Barb Obinim ,Ei Kennedy Agyapong be serious😂😂
A King I Stan 🙏🏾💉❤️ pic.twitter.com/tQQSQ8YSwX
Kennedy Agyapong and Kwaku Baako should form a tag team for disciplining people in Ghana 😂— Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) April 15, 2020
No one in this country has facts and evidence pass these two guys. These guys can silence you within a minute with just one fact
Legends!
Kennedy Agyapong no dey lie oo. True Caller confirm Obinim win number plus verification badge. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SAGE47wnvA— Delase Anaty🇬🇭 (@delaseanaty) April 15, 2020
Herh Hon Kennedy Agyapong be GOAT🐐😂😂😂— Sb Orlando🇬🇭🐦💉 (@gyaigyiimi) April 15, 2020
He says Florence Obinim wanted to disgrace him by saying he has 19 kids and Kennedy said no its 22 kids rather😂😂😂😂
I made a mistake calling him chairman and this was the respond from Kennedy Agyapong 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kDzoASp9Hc— Andy Williams (@SarkPunches) April 15, 2020
I think the only person that can beef Kennedy Agyapong is Adolf Hitler, by the time you finish talking norrr na you drink poison finish 😂— Beno SarkCess 🤟💉🚀 (@BenopaOnyx1) April 15, 2020
You can ask the Germans 🤣
#SexAndSanity— #ChildofGrace (@travelwithkow) April 15, 2020
Ronaldinho
Knust
You guys all for cease fire! Our undefeated King of beefs Kennedy Agyapong don start another round of beef with asamasi angel Obinim. Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/FtWY1P9aCM
Kennedy Agyapong renews attacks against Obinim as he exposes his secrets and has said he would expose how Florence Obinim is ‘cheap, f**l, and opportunist’.— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020
According to Ken Agyapong, Obinim has Blue House, Green House, Pink House and Gold House. pic.twitter.com/Nq7Y21RDJk
Kennedy Agyapong reveals why he is taking aim at Florence Obinim and renewing attacks on Obinim. According to him, Florence attacked her first and he would respond equally. Again, he seems to disclose the source of Angel Obinim’s spiritual power? pic.twitter.com/Ya1VIi8Bxn— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020
Chief detective Kennedy Agyapong has laid the pipe to destroy “foolish” Florence Obinim. He’s already got her old photos and knows where’s she living in Spain now. Promises to finish her on Monday pic.twitter.com/30GPZ1Bcjf— King Sel (@SelTheBomb) April 15, 2020