Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, seems not to have gotten over a feud between him and Ghana’s only Angel, Obinim.

According to him, he is targeting Florence Obinim and renewing attacks on Obinim because she (Florence) attacked him first and he would respond equally.

Speaking in an interview, the New Patriotic Party firebrand, who has serialised his exposé of the televangelist, made more immoral acts allegation against Obinim.

Though Florence Obinim has come out to defend her husband, Mr Agyapong has slammed her and described her as an opportunist.

Mr Agyapong after making those damning allegations has been trending on twitter since.

While some social media users believe the lawmaker is going over board with his claims, some also think Angel Obinim deserves it because he is not what he claims he is.

Check out some reactions below:

Kennedy Agyapong Girls prefect thinks we have forgotten

This agenda dey fridge inside pic.twitter.com/ffyvGA1xwF — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020

Florence Obinim has touched the lion’s tail as angry Kennedy Agyapong vows to tear her apart. pic.twitter.com/Y6okRibZnt — King Sel (@SelTheBomb) April 15, 2020

The whole Ghana, this guy hosting Kennedy Agyapong on Net2 TV has the most difficult job. More difficult than frontline health workers tackling Covid-19 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/e9cnwmxqHN — Emma Adu-Gyamfi (@iam_adugyamfi) April 15, 2020

If Kennedy Agyapong says he has The virgin Mary’s sex tape sef i go believe — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020

Obinim really tire for Kennedy Agyapong ein hands.. 😂 No be small keys Kennedy dey open o ei — Mufasa (@juniormufasa_) April 15, 2020

I sure say ma chop box key wey e loss for SHS 1 dey Kennedy Agyapong en der…Man get keys😂😂😂 — Di$TurB (@Hw3_Ni_gyimiiBi) April 15, 2020

Can we give the office keys to Kennedy Agyapong now ??? pic.twitter.com/ayGptiuIo9 — 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 💉🐦🤥💙 (@AsieduMends) April 15, 2020

When Kennedy Agyapong finally finishes Obinim



GH Twitter: pic.twitter.com/njHfkHhIM0 — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong tears Florence Obinim apart, labeling her as ‘cheap’



“Obinim sleeps with Florence Obinim’ s sister” – according to Ken



According to Ken Agyapong, Obinim has Blue House, Green House, Pink House and Gold House where he sleeps with different women. pic.twitter.com/1r3byE11fy — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020

Florence Obinim wanted to disgrace Kennedy Agyapong by saying he has 19 kids and Ken said no its 22 kids rather and that he doesn’t want to leave one out



You dey wan sub Sub Zero Ei 😂😂someone that has taken more bullet than John Wick what you go show am ,fa hooki me wate😂😂💉 — 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 💉🐦🤥💙 (@AsieduMends) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong is dragging both Obinim and Florence Obinim all today 😂



This man really loves beefs ei. He go drag you till your buttocks all tear 😂 — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) April 15, 2020

E yo niggas .. Obinim is another level .. Not ur regular bishop..Asem oo..Kennedy Agyapong want all the smoke pic.twitter.com/u1HdhFERlR — KI₦G ØF AB£₦KWA₦ (@iamdesmonds) April 15, 2020

Who is the beef master?😂😂😂

Like for Kennedy agyapong❤

Retweet for Yaa pono♻ pic.twitter.com/CHlc7xITgx — FormulaYRN🇬🇭💉 (@1realFormula) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong on Florence Obinim and how Angel Obinim slept with a woman named Suzzy and her two daughters, Perpetual and Edna.



Ken Agyapong, says he will make Florence regret attacking him first. pic.twitter.com/gnJAOxdO6I — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020

Me mmom de3 if Girls’ Prefect come at me i will just go to Kennedy Agyapong at Ken City and tell am she is misbehaving so he should discipline her small😂



Like solemnly with a bit of display — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong says Obinim get some place wey he dey chop the girls for there



It’s like the place is Obinim’a version of cold room 😂



If he takes you there, by all means he go chop! — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) April 15, 2020

Florence Obinim said Osoro ne ne fie

Be like she for run home because Kennedy Agyapong Really is on a mission to destroy — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) April 15, 2020

My first conversation with Obinim. I hope Kennedy Agyapong gave us the right number cos i wanna talk to Bishop 😀 pic.twitter.com/0nozMB075o — iCraw (@leakcraw) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong reveals how Florence Obinim stopped her sister’s marriage to another man, after Angel Obinim got the lady pregnant.



Ken Agyapong says he has been to Obinim’s church branches at Kumasi, Accra and Tema to gather information about him, and he will expose him. pic.twitter.com/aBAP2S4ZAx — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong get receipts ooo😂😂

Man dey show receipts like ebi shs bursar😂😂😂 — Agenda Nyame🐦🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@gyimimuhene) April 15, 2020

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong say them dey pass the women like baton😭 — Prince⭐ (@Prin__cee) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong: I will come at you harder on Monday.



Obinim: pic.twitter.com/3Zs40KaOl0 — Collins SarkCess📌 (@collins_reignss) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong has given us Obinim’s number that we should call him and advice him because he’s going to finish this case with him no matter what



Also he said “All Die be Die”



True Caller Barb Obinim ,Ei Kennedy Agyapong be serious😂😂



A King I Stan 🙏🏾💉❤️ pic.twitter.com/tQQSQ8YSwX — 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 💉🐦🤥💙 (@AsieduMends) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong and Kwaku Baako should form a tag team for disciplining people in Ghana 😂



No one in this country has facts and evidence pass these two guys. These guys can silence you within a minute with just one fact



Legends! — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong no dey lie oo. True Caller confirm Obinim win number plus verification badge. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SAGE47wnvA — Delase Anaty🇬🇭 (@delaseanaty) April 15, 2020

Herh Hon Kennedy Agyapong be GOAT🐐😂😂😂



He says Florence Obinim wanted to disgrace him by saying he has 19 kids and Kennedy said no its 22 kids rather😂😂😂😂 — Sb Orlando🇬🇭🐦💉 (@gyaigyiimi) April 15, 2020

I made a mistake calling him chairman and this was the respond from Kennedy Agyapong 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kDzoASp9Hc — Andy Williams (@SarkPunches) April 15, 2020

I think the only person that can beef Kennedy Agyapong is Adolf Hitler, by the time you finish talking norrr na you drink poison finish 😂

You can ask the Germans 🤣 — Beno SarkCess 🤟💉🚀 (@BenopaOnyx1) April 15, 2020

#SexAndSanity

Ronaldinho

Knust

You guys all for cease fire! Our undefeated King of beefs Kennedy Agyapong don start another round of beef with asamasi angel Obinim. Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/FtWY1P9aCM — #ChildofGrace (@travelwithkow) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong renews attacks against Obinim as he exposes his secrets and has said he would expose how Florence Obinim is ‘cheap, f**l, and opportunist’.



According to Ken Agyapong, Obinim has Blue House, Green House, Pink House and Gold House. pic.twitter.com/Nq7Y21RDJk — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong reveals why he is taking aim at Florence Obinim and renewing attacks on Obinim. According to him, Florence attacked her first and he would respond equally. Again, he seems to disclose the source of Angel Obinim’s spiritual power? pic.twitter.com/Ya1VIi8Bxn — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Peegah_Ebenezer) April 15, 2020