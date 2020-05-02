Multiple award-winning gospel musician and songwriter, Empress Gifty, says the only thing she can do to intervene in the feud between outspoken politician, Kennedy Agyapong, and controversial pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim, is to pray for them.

“I am praying for Obinim and Kennedy Agyapong. That is all I can do for now,” she told Accra-based TV3 when quizzed about the ongoing feud between the duo.

When queried further by the host, the gospel musician declined to further comment on the issue except to say she is praying for them.

Mr Agyapong has, in the past weeks, been making allegations of fraud and infidelity against Bishop Obinim with many videos going viral. Bishop Obinim has also been replying with some people including rapper Medikal calling for a truce.