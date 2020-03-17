Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has set aside seven days for fasting and prayers to fight COVID-19.

The “Aseda” singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 16, to announce the seven days fasting and prayers in a bid to let the Coronavirus ‘disappear’.

According to the singer, her ministry, Empress Ministry, will fast and pray during this period to ‘to raise an altar for God to cause the disappearance of Corona virus and its source.’

“The Empress ministry is starting a 7 days prayer and fasting to raise an altar for God to cause the disappearance of Corona virus and it source in Jesus name,” he said in an Instagram post.

She said she believes the prayer and fasting will yield a good result and urged all her fans and supporters to join the cause.