Ghana’s Embassy in the United States of America says it will, from Tuesday, March 17, 2020, suspend its visa and passport application services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Information and Chancery, Kofi Tonto, the decision had become necessary as a precautionary measure to protect clients.

“In this regard, the Consular Department will suspend both mailed and in-person services for the issuance of Ghanaian visas and passports effective March 17, 2020,” the Embassy indicated.

The continuous spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in the USA and the world in general, has compelled many countries to impose travel restrictions to contain the spread.

Ghana has already suspended consular services in Italy and Spain, two European countries that continue to record an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Ghana has reported six confirmed cases between March 12 and 15 with no deaths so far. Health officials say all cases were imported into the country.