Bishop Daniel Obinim has finally reacted to what he says are unprovoked attacks on him by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, vowing to ruthlessly deal with the outspoken politician ‘spiritually’.

“I will personally deal with you spiritually and you will regret; you mark it on the wall today,” the controversial Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church, who claims to be an angel and has been frequenting heaven, threatened in a recorded video.

According to him, Mr Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, had lately made it a habit of denting his image with a barrage of insults and ‘blatant lies’, but he had remained calm.

Obinim stated categorically that he had had enough of the MP’s insults, insinuations and allegations, saying he (Obinim) had, therefore, rescinded his decision of not responding to him.