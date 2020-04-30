Nigerian superstar, Davido, has proved his readiness to marry his fiancee Chioma after she recovered from Coronavirus some weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram to wish her happy birthday, Davido said:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! @thechefchi !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!!”

Part of his caption that wowed his followers was calling Chioma his wife, giving the hunch that the two might become a couple if the global pandemic gets a vaccine.

“My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. And that’s on gang ! #1 CRO 💪🏿.”

