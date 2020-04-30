Davido and fiancee, Chioma
Nigerian superstar, Davido, has proved his readiness to marry his fiancee Chioma after she recovered from Coronavirus some weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram to wish her happy birthday, Davido said:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! @thechefchi !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!!”

Part of his caption that wowed his followers was calling Chioma his wife, giving the hunch that the two might become a couple if the global pandemic gets a vaccine.

“My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. And that’s on gang ! #1 CRO 💪🏿.”

