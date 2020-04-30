Social commentator and former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, has jabbed some young members and activists in the NDC who, to him, have suddenly grown wings in the party.

Stopping short of pinpointing exactly who those characters are, Mr Jacobs bemoaned the conduct of some of these young generation in politics and urged them to lift the political discourse.

He was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ Morning Show on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Earlier on, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, speaking on the same platform, had treated with disdain President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to construct 88 district and six Regional hospitals in the country.

To him, the President is only taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to solicit votes from Ghanaians in order to win the 2020 elections.

He doubted the President’s commitment to the project saying ”this promise made by President Akufo-Addo is a grand deception calculated for votes and not intended to be kept. President Akufo-Addo has realised that he has failed Ghanaians. He couldn’t utilise the power given him about four years now for development, especially in the health sector regarding the health of Ghanaians. He has failed Ghanaians woefully but he has realised this year is an election year and is more concerned about deceiving the people to win their votes. The first point I want to make and make very forcefully is this promise is an absolute lie… The President doesn’t have any good intention to put it into good use.”

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, however, disagreed with him, especially over ownership of the Bank of Ghana Hospital.

Taking his turn to address issues on the programme, Mr Jacobs reminded the young generation that he has been in their position before saying ”when we were young, we behaved as children but now we have grown.”

He, therefore, advised young politicians to listen to wisdom from their elders because having an adamant posture to corrections won’t help them in their political journey.

”We are in a political age of maturity. So, we should look at Ghana first when issues are raised but with the young people today, I don’t know whether it is personality cult, personality worship; so when you express your view about this COVID-19, then it means you either supporting this or against this. So, they have to get on your nerves…When you explain yourself, it appears the young ones who have come up, I don’t know the force pushing them but they will not listen to wisdom or reasoning…This country has to move forward,” he noted.