Patience Ozokwo
Patience Ozokwo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, has taken to her verified Instagram page to celebrate her first son, Chukwukadibia on his birthday.

Sharing a photo of both of them together, the seasoned script interpreter prayed for her son as she tagged him as her very own special son.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my very own special son. My first born, Chukwukadibia. Continue to enjoy God’s goodness in your life. We love you today and always ❤”.

Find Patience Ozokwo’s post below:

