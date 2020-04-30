Several reports have it that Nigerian comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as ‘thecuteAbiola’, has been arrested by the Nigerian Navy.

The comedian who is also a Naval officer was arrested around 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April, 29, 2020 in Lagos for posing in his official uniform in the birthday photos he shared on Instagram.

The comic character, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago, shared photos of a brand new ride he got as a gift from a man he says he has never seen before in his life.

Abiola is currently being held at a Naval facility in Apapa.

According to our source, he was arrested because his action isn’t expected of an officer and it may be deemed punishable with a very lengthy detention or dismissal from service.

The insider said Abiola got in trouble after one of his overzealous fans made a video collage of his birthday pictures just to celebrate him.

The video, however, went viral on WhatsApp and ended up with the Naval hierarchy.