Veteran Ghanaian comedian Ghana Boy, known in private life as Samuel Otto has died.

According to reports, he died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

It is not known what has caused Ghana Boy’s demise but a reported we sighted on Zionfelix.net indicates that the comedian had passed after a short illness.

Ghana Boy was one of the stars of the once-popular television show, Key soap Concert Party.

He competed with and performed alongside legendary comedians like Bob Okala, Bob Santo, Nkomode and Agya Koo.