Popular Nigerian comedian, Igosave, whose real name is Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, has done something about his bald spots.

The comedian and actor took to Instagram to reveal he got hair transplant.

He shared a recent photo of him with a full head of hair, complete with full edges.

In the caption, he said the transplant money is the “best $20,000 ever spent”.

See post below: