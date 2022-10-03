The General Manager, External Communications at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has said that the power distribution company is conducting an audit into its systems.

According to Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, the audit will help ascertain what caused the interruptions in the purchase of electricity credits by customers using both new and old prepaid metres, in some parts of the country.

Speaking on The Probe on Sunday, he said that “for every system when there are issues you do a system audit and that is what we are doing now, trying to make sure we audit the system to understand what happened.”

Mr Ayiku added that “I am sure at the end of the day we will come to a conclusion but for now, effort and concentration are to make sure that we get our systems up and running.”

Despite the challenges, the General Manager insisted that the ECG systems are not vulnerable and believes the audit will clearly spell out what went wrong.

This comes after some ECG prepaid consumers were left in the dark after a technical challenge affected the purchase of credits for their meters.

Customers in Volta Region, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo were affected.

On October 1, ECG said they had fixed the vending challenges, however, some consumers were still reporting challenges on Sunday morning.

Again, Mr Ayiku apologised to consumers noting that although most of the challenges have been fixed, some consumers in the Ashanti Region may still have issues.

“We are very sorry and apologise to our customers, we do understand what they’ve gone through, we as a company we are not happy about the situation, we are very sorry and we are working very hard to make sure that we will not experience this again.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has alleged that the technical challenges the ECG is currently facing is a deliberate attack on its system.