The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has alleged that the technical challenges the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is currently facing is a deliberate attack on its system.

According to him, the challenge, which has left many prepaid consumers in the dark for days, was carried out by some “criminal” personnel in the institution.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote “my information points to a group that has been siphoning over GH200 million, you read that right. Every month! Yes.”

“What we are witnessing is internal power play to cripple the new MD who has dared to open an investigation into these matters,” he added.

He stated that these individuals at the ECG are taking advantage of the ordinary Ghanaians and an immediate action needs to be taken.

“The rot at ECG would make you sick if you truly love this country and it is not about politicians here,” the MP stated.

He called on the state to investigate these corrupt activities at the office of the ECG.

“The State security apparatus must with alacrity take this matter up and ensure the safety and protection of the MD and his team seeking to uncover the mess,” he added.

This comes days after some interruptions in the purchase of electricity credits by customers using both new and old prepaid metres in parts of the country.

Some customers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo have been affected.

Following this, the ECG said the anomaly is a result of some technical challenges which are being resolved.