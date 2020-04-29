Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend, Michy, known in private life as Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, has dropped another hot photo on social media.

The new photo has Michy showing off her bikini body to her followers on Instagram. In the photo Michy could be seen dressed in a black top which looked like a bikini. Covering her waist downwards was a pair of skimpy black shorts which revealed her good-looking curves.

The skimpy outfit also revealed many parts of Michy’s skin which looked glowing and very beautiful. Wearing yellow and black hair, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, looked stunning and gorgeous as she posed for the camera.

Michy, who shared the photo on Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, 2020, gave fans a hint of what has made her body look that good. “Everybody is a bikini body…” Michy’s caption to the photo partly read.

Michy’s photo has been well-received with many of them hailing her. Many of Michy’s followers who are Shattta Wale’s fans have been begging her to reconcile with the Dancehall superstar. @official_bossbae said: “Omo! see person pikin, see as she fresh .” @asantewaadiamond begged Michy: “Mummy I want you and Daddy back again.” @jrpablo23 still sees Michy as the SM queen “Our Queen SHATTA MICHY ❤️❤️❤️.” @shattia_spramzy observed that: “Mummy you looking soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤.”

Credit: Yen