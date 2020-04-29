Reports of a young skincare therapist who has passed on after battling a heart condition for several years has surfaced on social media.

The lady, Judith Ihenosen Omonua, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 24 due to her condition.

According to the information shared on Instagram by the deceased’s sister, Judith had been battling with a heart condition which led to heart failure for three years.

Her situation got worse and she was confined to a wheelchair and also constantly weak from the drips administered on her.

MORE:

However, she had hope that she could beat the condition after she was told she could have an implant to reduce the strain on her heart.

Unfortunately, the operation could not be carried out as a result of the lockdown and it had to be after the lockdown.

The lockdown seemed never ending and the young lady started to lose hope of ever getting better and hinting that she was tired of life.

Judith was later found dead in her bedroom by her sister.