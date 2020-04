Nigeria singer, Davido has taken to twitter to disclose the health status of his baby mama, Chioma, who contracted the novel coronavirus after her trip to the United Kingdom.

The ‘If’ hitmaker thanked God for his mercies, not leaving out fans who prayed for his fiancee to recover from the deadly disease.

In a brief tweet, he said:

Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid-19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..

