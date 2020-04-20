North East United striker, Asamoah Gyan, has insisted he his not considering hanging up his boots anytime soon despite calls to do so.

The Ghana striker has struggled to impress due to recurring injuries and ageing.

Despite the calls to retire from football, the former Ghana skipper and Sunderland striker says he has more football in him and the decision to retire is not an option.

“It looks like people wants me to retire but I’m not done yet. I had a couple of injuries but I’m getting back to full fitness,” Gyan told TV3.

“I’m now okay and feel good in my body.

“I have added a bit of weight that I have to work on and get back to shape.”

Gyan’s 2019-20 league season ended prematurely after he picked up an injury.

The 34-year-old joined the Indian side in summer last year after parting ways with Turkish fold Kayserispor.

The forward has played for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, Al Ain and Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, English side Sunderland, Rennes in France and Italian fold Udinese.

Gyan holds the record for the most caps and is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 106 appearances and 51 goals.

He is also the highest-scoring African at the World Cup with six strikes to his name.