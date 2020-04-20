Grammy Award-winning producer, Teddy Riley, says he has been following the music and works of some Ghanaians artistes prior to his visit to Ghana.

According to him, one of the artistes he is impressed with is Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi.

The one-time producer of Michael Jackson stated that the ‘Adiepena’ hitmaker is so talented he is looking forward to working with.

In an interview with Andy Dosty, on Hitz FM, he stated that he has been following KiDi on his social media platforms and is privy to what the artiste can do.

MORE:

“This kid got it all together,” he stated.

Teddy Riley

Teddy Riley added that he could not wait to hear the sounds and music KiDi would introduce him to.

The former Blackstreet singer was supposed to travel to Ghana but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed his visit.

He is, however, hopeful that he would make it after the virus is over.