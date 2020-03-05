A young man has revealed pick-pocketing is a daily activity he undertakes to put money in his pocket as a means of survival.

The young man, who works as a part-time porter, attributed his horse-like life to lack of employment opportunities even though he has relevant skills.

Describing himself as a hustler, the young man says he steals to fend for himself after many job applications have yielded negative results.

MORE STORIES

John Dumelo pounds fufu on campaign trail [photo]

BBNaija couple, Bambam and Teddy A welcome baby girl

“If I see someone carrying something or with money in their pocket and they lose focus, I quickly and smartly take from them to feed myself.

“‘kpa-to-kpa’ is a business that involves being highly smart without any room for time-wasting, see, picks the thing, [don’t] waste your time, whether it’s for you or it’s not for you. So far as you are hungry you have to pick it,” he told Accra based Yen.com.