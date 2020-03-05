Former Big Brother Nigeria contestants and celebrity couple, Teddy A and Bambam have welcomed their first child.

Born Tope Adenibuyan, Teddy A announced the birth of their daughter via a twitter post where he could be seen rocking a hospital regalia.

The excited father revealed his newborn daughter’s name as Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuya, adding she is the most beautiful human he has ever seen.

Few days ago, Bambam took to social media to share her pregnancy journey hinting “pregnancy completely changes you, some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin, my complexion …hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.”

The lovers who met in the house of reality show Big Brother Nigeria advanced their relationship barely a year after they fell in love.

Bambam and Teddy A announced their engagement on August 4, 2019 but officially said ‘I do’ on 16th November, 2019 in a lavish wedding at Dubai.