Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has flaunted his hall in a new video amid fight with Shatta Wale. The photo shows Sarkodie’s hall painted all white with some modern designs and electronic gadgets. A part of his furniture also shows that the ‘Ofee Tsor’ hitmaker has taste for fashion.

He strategically posed in the hall to show that part of it to the world.

Sarkodie’s photo comes after Shatta Wale had called him a poor man who has nothing. Shatta Wale added that while he can boast of three mansions in East Legon and Trassaco, Sarkodie only has his house located in Klagon, a suburb of Tema. Perhaps, the photo is to prove Shatta Wale wrong and show the world that he has something. The two have been fighting lately with Shatta Wale making wild claims about Sarkodie.

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie is a cheat who has been sleeping with other girls behind his wife Tracy. He also called Sarkodie a liar who tells lies to his fans and family. Sarkodie’s reaction to this whole saga earned him much admiration from Ghanaians with many people saying he is indeed mature. Tracy Sarkcess, Sarkodie’s wife’s reaction also had people praising her as a good wife.